Choose Renewable Energy
The smartest way to power your life.
The winds of change.
With our simple membership plans, pollution-free wind power is produced and placed on the grid for every kilowatt hour you use.
Seamless
Become a member in less than five minutes and get connected to clean power without installing anything.
Delightful
With friendly member support, helpful home recommendations and annual member rewards, we're the first power company you'll actually enjoy working with.
Modern
Stay ahead of the curve with access to the best in environmentally-friendly power, and tailored advice around the latest in smart technologies.
Empower your business.
Make the modern choice for your business and become a Clean Power Partner. Inspire offers unique plans and benefits for the business owner of today.
For the tech forward.
Our experts curate the best in smart tech for your home and provide reviews on new products as they are released.
Say hello to personalized support.
Our Inspire representatives are available to answer your questions when you need them. Learn how to power your home or business smarter or request a "Look Ahead" rate forecast, so your bill never has to be surprise.
Clean power, transparent pricing & personalized expert support.